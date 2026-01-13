'Atishi untraceable': Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra flays Punjab cops, govt for FIR against him

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Accusing the Punjab Police and the AAP-led Punjab government of disrespecting the Delhi Assembly, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday declared former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as "untraceable" ever since she allegedly made disrespectful remarks against Sikh Gurus in the city's legislature.

Mishra, who faces an FIR in Punjab's Jalandhar district for circulating an allegedly "doctored" video clip of Atishi's controversial remark, released a poster featuring the AAP leader with "Untraceable" written boldly on it in Hindi.

"The one who committed the crime is absconding, missing," said Mishra in a post on X, along with his photo holding the poster. On January 6, a sin was committed in the Delhi Assembly.

"A sin that has never been committed in any other House of Parliament in the country," he said.

"A discussion was underway in the Assembly to honour the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Bhai Satidas Ji, Bhai Matidas Ji, and Bhai Dayala Ji. Interrupting that discussion, the Leader of the Opposition in Delhi used extremely vulgar language and abusive language," said Mishra.

Referring to the notice issued by the Delhi Assembly to the Punjab Police demanding a report on the FIR filed against him, Mishra said, "They are seeking more time and hurting the dignity of the Delhi Assembly. The attempt to seek more time is just a diversionary tactic."

Mishra questioned the Punjab Police's decision to get a video clip related to Atishi's remark in the Delhi Assembly, checked at a forensic lab without the permission of the House.

"The original recording of the remark is the property of the Delhi Assembly. The Punjab government needed to inform the Delhi Assembly before starting a forensic check of the video clip," he said.

The Delhi Minister said, "The Punjab Police is being misused... false cases are being filed against people, and attempts are being made to intimidate them."

"Today, I want to tell Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not be a partner in this sin. Politics has its place, but respect for the Guru has its special significance," said Mishra.

The Punjab Police have booked Mishra, alleging that he circulated a "doctored" video of Atishi's remark in the Assembly.

The Delhi Assembly has also sought a report from the Punjab Police on how they started the probe using the footage, which is the exclusive property of the Assembly.

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta had earlier sought a written explanation from the Punjab Police by Monday; however, the latter demanded 10 more days.

The Speaker on Monday asked the Punjab Police to submit their reply over the controversy by Thursday.

--IANS

rch/svn