Atiq Ahmed's son's car lost control before deadly crash, shows dashcam video

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) A new video has surfaced showing the fatal road accident involving Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, with the dashcam footage capturing the moments leading up to the crash, in which he and another vehicle occupant lost their lives.

The video shows 21-year-old Aban and four others travelling in a white Hyundai Creta on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway when the vehicle suddenly appears to lose control. The SUV is seen veering sharply off course before crashing into a concrete barrier and overturning.

The accident took place on August 6 and claimed the lives of Aban Ahmed and his friend Sonu, 25. Three other occupants of the vehicle — Azam, Mohammad Javed, and Umar sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to NDTV, Aban was travelling to Jhansi to meet his brother, Ali Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Jhansi Jail.

Aban was laid to rest on Saturday at a graveyard in Kasari-Masari, Prayagraj, amid tight security arrangements. His elder brothers, Ali and Umar, were allowed to attend the funeral after being granted conditional parole by the Allahabad High Court. Umar is currently lodged in a jail in Lucknow.

Aban was buried near the grave of his father, Atiq Ahmed. The cemetery also contains the graves of Atiq’s brother Ashraf Ahmed and his son Asad Ahmed.

In April 2023, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at point-blank range by three assailants posing as journalists during a media interaction while they were being escorted by police for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed had five sons. His eldest son, Umar, is in Lucknow jail, while Ali is lodged in Jhansi jail. His third son, Asad, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi in April 2023. Another son, Ahzam, is currently out on bail.

Atiq Ahmed had a long criminal history and faced several cases, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. In March 2023, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a kidnapping case.

--IANS

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