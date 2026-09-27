At least 27 people killed in two shootings in South Africa

Pretoria, Sep 27 (IANS) At least 27 people were killed, and more than 20 others were injured in two shooting incidents in South Africa over the weekend, local media reported on Sunday.

At least 10 people were killed, and 11 others were injured after a shooting incident at an entertainment venue in Lwandle, The Citizen reported.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said that armed men had opened fire on party-goers in Lwandle, shortly before 2 a.m. (local time) on Sunday. Five people died on the spot while five others died after they were taken to the hospital.

As many as 11 injured people were taken to hospital for treatment. Lwandle police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder against the suspects.

In a separate incident, a total of 17 people, including 13 men and four women, were killed and 15 others were seriously injured after suspects opened fire at a tavern in Wedela near Carletonville in Gauteng province at around 9.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday night. The suspects reportedly possessed AK-47s and handguns, The Citizen reported.

The South African police have been carrying out a search for at least eight suspects wanted in connection with the shooting that took place near Carletonville.

"It is alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside. The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside," The Citizen quoted Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko as saying.

After the shooting, the suspects allegedly searched the patrons to take their mobile phones and other valuable items. The suspects then fled from the spot in two vehicles and torched two other vehicles that were parked near the tavern.

Emergency responders have said that 17 people died on the spot. The injured people have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sibeko said that the motive behind the shooting is not known at this stage. She stated that Gauteng police have deployed a team of detectives and other specialised units to find and arrest the suspects.

--IANS

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