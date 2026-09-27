Odisha T20 League: Keonjhar Miners, Kataka Panthers register convincing wins

Kataka, Sep 27 (IANS) Keonjhar Miners and Kataka Panthers registered convincing victories in the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Kataka. While Keonjhar defeated Rourkela Superstars by 47 runs after posting a commanding 202/7, Kataka Panthers produced a disciplined bowling performance to beat Puri Titans by nine wickets in a match reduced to 10 overs per side.

Keonjhar Miners put up an impressive batting display to post 202/7 in their allotted 20 overs against Rourkela Superstars, with captain Subhranshu Senapati and Swagat Mishra leading the charge.

Senapati scored a fluent 65 off 40 deliveries, while Mishra played an attacking knock of 79 off 49 balls. The pair kept the scoreboard moving and put the Rourkela bowling attack under pressure. Sujal Singh provided a late flourish with 26 off just 13 deliveries, helping Keonjhar cross the 200-run mark.

In reply, Rourkela Superstars endured a difficult start, losing four wickets for just 30 runs. Abhishek Yadav and Sawan Pahariya then joined hands to revive the chase, with Abhishek taking the attacking role and keeping Rourkela in contention.

Abhishek continued his impressive form with a blistering 71 off 30 deliveries. However, a brilliant fielding effort from Keonjhar captain Senapati brought his innings to an end, leaving Rourkela at 121/5 in the 15th over.

Pahariya attempted to hold the innings together, but the mounting required run rate made the chase increasingly difficult. Rourkela were eventually restricted to 155/9 in 19.1 overs, with Sambit Baral unable to bat after retiring hurt, as Keonjhar sealed a 47-run victory.

Vageesh Sharma picked up two wickets for 19 runs in three overs, Vimal Kumar scalped two for 23 runs while Debabrata Pradhan was the star performer who picked four wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

Swagat Mishra, who was named Player of the Match, said, “I’m happy to have contributed to the team’s victory. It was a complete team effort, with everyone stepping up at different stages of the game. I’m glad my knock helped us post a strong total and secure the win.”

Kataka Panthers produced a dominant bowling performance to defeat Puri Titans by nine wickets in a rain-reduced contest. The match was shortened to 10 overs per side, with Puri Titans managing just 54/7 in their allotted overs.

Puri struggled to find momentum from the outset and lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to build the partnerships needed to post a competitive total. Prashant Rana and Sahil Prasad led the Panthers’ attack, picking up five wickets between them.

Rana returned impressive figures of 3/11 in two overs, while Sahil claimed 2/11 in his two-over spell to keep the Titans under pressure throughout their innings.

Kataka also lost an early wicket in the chase, with MG Gopal dismissed, but Biplab Samantray and Kartik Biswal ensured there were no further setbacks. Biswal took charge of the scoring and remained unbeaten on 39 off 19 deliveries to guide the Panthers comfortably to the target.

Reflecting on his bowling performance, Player of the Match Prashant Rana said, “I’m happy that I could contribute to the team’s victory. The plan was to bowl with discipline, stick to the right areas and make the most of every opportunity. We knew that taking wickets early would put pressure on Puri, and I’m glad I could deliver when the team needed it. It feels good to play a part in such a convincing.

--IANS

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