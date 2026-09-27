Harman Baweja recalls the time his father taught him about direction as 'Diljale' clocks 30

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor, producer, and writer Harman Baweja recalled the time his father taught him what a director actually does as the movie 'Diljale' completed 30 years since its release on Sunday.

Harman was only 15 when he visited the sets of 'Diljale', directed by his father and veteran filmmaker Harry Baweja. Saroj Khan was choreographing, while Veeru Devgan was looking after the action sequences.

While on the set, Harman was left genuinely confused about what his father was doing while everyone else seemed to have a defined role.

When he asked about this to his father, instead of simply explaining the role, Harry Baweja told his son that a director's job is to bring together all the different departments, turning them into a single vision for the film.

Sharing the lesson he received from his father that day, Harman said, “He just looked at me and said, ‘You're absolutely right.’ He told me the job of a director is to effectively tell and narrate a story in the audiovisual medium. These HODs, these technicians, these crews — they're a plethora of talent, but eventually they all have to fall into the vision of what the director wants to say."

Reflecting on that day today, Harman feels lucky that he got a chance to witness that entire process at such a young age and to see some of the industry's finest talents at work first hand.

“Today, I feel so blessed that I had the chance to witness my father and all these great actors, technicians and choreographers doing their magic. Being around them at that age and seeing how a film comes together has definitely helped me become a better filmmaker. I carry those learnings with me as I continue to build my own journey and carry forward my father's legacy,” he shared.

--IANS

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