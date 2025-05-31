May 31, 2025 9:53 AM हिंदी

At least 26 civilians killed in paramilitary forces attacks on three towns in Sudan

At least 26 civilians killed in paramilitary forces attacks on three towns in Sudan: Govt

Khartoum, May 31 (IANS) At least 26 civilians were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on three towns in Sudan's western Kordofan region, the Sudanese government announced.

"In recent hours, the RSF militia has committed a series of horrific crimes, deliberately targeting civilian areas and claiming the lives of innocent people," Sudan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Today (Friday), the militia targeted Al-Daman Hospital in El-Obeid city, killing 16 patients who were receiving treatment and injuring several others," the ministry said, adding, "On Wednesday, the militia also attacked a public market in the town of Al-Khiwai with drones, killing eight civilians."

The RSF also targeted a residential area in the town of Al-Dibaibat, South Kordofan, killing two civilians, the statement said.

The ministry described the RSF attacks as part of a deliberate and systematic campaign targeting civilians, humanitarian organizations, critical infrastructure, and essential services, with the intent of inflicting maximum civilian harm, Xinhua news agency reported.

It accused the RSF of bombing World Food Programme warehouses in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, on Thursday and setting them ablaze, destroying large quantities of food supplies.

Armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF have intensified across the Kordofan region, which includes North, West, and South Kordofan states.

On Thursday, the RSF claimed control of the towns of Al-Dibaibat in South Kordofan and Al-Khiwai in West Kordofan. The Sudanese army has not yet responded to the claim.

Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal conflict between the SAF and the RSF since April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands and forced millions to flee their homes, both within Sudan and across its borders.

--IANS

int/rs

