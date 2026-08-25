Aston Villa make offer for Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta: Report

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Aston Villa have made a shock offer for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta amid the ongoing dispute with his club. The proposal fell significantly short of Palace's valuation.

Villa have been looking to bolster their attacking options as striker Ollie Watkins' future with the club is uncertain. They have also been hampered by injuries to Tammy Abraham and Brian Madjo as they look to add strikers to their arsenal.

As per a report in The Athletic stated that Villa have made their offer for Mateta, which fell reasonably short of the valuation Palace have kept for the French international, expecting a much higher amount for him.

Mateta has been in a dispute with his club Palace over his final year contract. He joined the club in January 2022 on a four-and-a-half-year contract, in a deal which had the option of a one-year extension. Palace used the extension clause in 2024 as the French international's contract with them will remain until the end of this season.

Mateta took the matter to the Premier League, stating that the contract was not valid. However, the report further added that the contract remains valid. He was close to leaving his club in the winter window as AC Milan were set to sign him for €30m, but pulled out due to his knee injury. The French international remained with Palace and scored a goal in their victorious Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

Apart from their offer for Mateta, Villa have also reportedly made an indicative offer for Rafael Leao from Milan, while they also keep Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea on their target list. Villa were humbled 4-0 by Brighton in their Premier League opener, and they were without Ollie Watkinson, whose future with the club is not certain. Watkins later apologised to the club.

--IANS

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