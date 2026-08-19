Aston Villa complete signing of goalkeeper Suzuki and defender Ruggeri

London, Aug 19 (IANS) Aston Villa have strengthened their squad ahead of the new Premier League season by completing permanent deals for Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and Italian defender Matteo Ruggeri.

The English club confirmed the arrivals on Wednesday, with both players joining as Villa look to build further depth across the squad under manager Unai Emery.

Suzuki, 23, arrives from Serie A side Parma and has quickly established himself as one of Japan’s leading goalkeeping prospects. The shot-stopper was part of Japan’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad and has already made 22 appearances for the senior national team.

His footballing journey began in Japan with Urawa Red Diamonds, where he made his first-team debut at only 16. After gaining experience in Belgium with Sint-Truiden, Suzuki moved to Italy and spent the last two seasons with Parma.

His performances in Serie A and continued development at international level have made him one of the more sought-after young goalkeepers in Europe. His move to Villa also gives Emery another option in goal as the club plans for the future.

Ruggeri, meanwhile, makes the switch from Atletico Madrid to Villa after a season in Spain. The 24-year-old left-back came through Atalanta's youth system and went on to establish himself in the senior side.

He made more than 100 appearances for the Italian club and was part of the Atalanta side that lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy in 2024. Ruggeri moved to Atletico Madrid last summer, then returned to Italy’s Serie A, and is now making the next step in his career in England.

Although Ruggeri has represented Italy at multiple youth levels, he is still waiting for his senior international debut. He has, however, been involved with the senior setup after receiving a national team call-up.

The arrivals of Suzuki and Ruggeri add further competition in two key positions for Villa. The club is preparing for another demanding campaign that will involve Premier League football alongside their European commitments.

--IANS

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