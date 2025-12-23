Assam: Tense situation at West Karbi Anglong after fresh incidents of arson

Guwahati, Dec 23 (IANS) The tense law and order situation in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district continued on Tuesday evening with reports of fresh incidents of arson amid ongoing unrest, prompting the authorities to further tighten security and step up efforts to restore normalcy.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, who has been camping in the violence-hit area, addressed the media and appealed to protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.

He said the police are closely monitoring the situation and are taking all necessary measures to prevent further escalation.

The DGP said additional security forces have been deployed at sensitive locations across the district to maintain public order and ensure the safety of people and property.

Senior police officers are also engaging directly with agitating groups and community representatives to defuse tensions and resolve the situation through dialogue, he added.

Warning of strict action against those involved in violence, Singh said individuals responsible for torching shops and indulging in arson or other unlawful activities would be identified and dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

“Violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the DGP said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita remain in force in Kheroni and adjoining areas, with a heavy security presence on the ground.

Officials said the restrictions on gatherings are necessary to prevent further incidents and ensure that peace is maintained in the region.

State Minister Ranoj Pegu also appealed to all sections of society to exercise restraint and avoid violence, emphasising that dialogue is the only way forward.

He urged people not to fall prey to rumours and misinformation that could further inflame tensions.

Officials said a tripartite dialogue involving all key stakeholders has been scheduled for December 26 under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address the issues that triggered the unrest.

The state government hopes the talks will help find an amicable solution and pave the way for lasting peace in the district.

While the situation remains tense, senior officials maintain that it is under control. They said coordinated administrative and security measures are being taken to stabilise the situation and gradually restore normal life in West Karbi Anglong.

At least four people were injured on Monday after police opened fire to control a violent protest in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, as agitators went on a rampage, setting ablaze the residence of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang and several commercial establishments in the Kheroni area.

According to officials, the violence erupted in Kheroni Bazaar, where protesters torched around 15 shops and attempted to attack the local police station. Security forces managed to repel the mob and prevent further damage. However, the situation escalated when protesters allegedly pelted stones and resorted to arson, prompting the police to resort to firing to disperse the crowd.

The agitators, belonging to several political and social organisations, have been on a hunger strike for the past 12 days, demanding the eviction of encroachers from the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. The protesters claim that most of the alleged encroachers hail from Bihar and have illegally occupied reserved grazing land.

Officials said the immediate trigger for the clash was an attempt by police to remove the protesters from the Kheroni area, following which the situation turned violent. During the police action, three protesters and a policeman sustained injuries in the firing, officials added.

Amid the chaos, protesters alleged that police had arrested three individuals who were participating in the hunger strike. However, KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang later clarified that the three persons were not arrested but had been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for medical treatment.

As the news of the clash spread, another group of protesters allegedly set fire to the old residence of the KAAC chief at Donkamokam, further escalating tensions in the district. Security forces were deployed in large numbers across sensitive areas to prevent further violence.

