Assam CM meets Governor, tenders resignation; new govt likely on May 12

Guwahati, May 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to facilitate the formation of a new government following the BJP's sweeping victory.

The Chief Minister handed over his resignation letter to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. However, the Governor requested Sarma to continue in office until the formation and swearing-in of the new government.

The CMO in a post on X wrote, "Following the formal notification of the results of #AssamElections2026 and to enable the formation of the new government, Dr @himantabiswa tendered his resignation as Chief Minister along with that of the council of Ministers to Hon’ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 today at Lok Bhawan. Hon’ble Governor has accepted the resignation and requested Dr @himantabiswa to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new Govt assumes office."

Sources indicated that the oath-taking ceremony of the new government is likely to be held on May 12.

The BJP-led NDA alliance secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for the formation of the government for a third consecutive term in the state.

The formal process of government formation is expected to begin after the BJP Legislature Party meeting, where the leader of the legislative party will be elected.

Senior BJP leaders are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Guwahati, sources added.

The BJP-led NDA secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark and setting the stage for a third consecutive term in office under Sarma’s leadership.

The overall results reflected a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 82 out of the 126 seats in the Assembly.

The Congress lagged behind with 19 seats, while regional parties such as the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 10 seats each.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Raijor Dal managed to win two seats each, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) opened its account with a single seat.

With this commanding victory, the BJP is set to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term, further consolidating its dominance in the northeastern state and dealing a significant blow to the opposition.

Party leaders and workers celebrated across the state after the declaration of results, describing the mandate as a reflection of public confidence in the BJP government’s development agenda and governance.

--IANS

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