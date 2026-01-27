Asian Paints’ Q3 profit falls nearly 5 pc, shares slide 4 pc

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 4.8 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26).

The company’s net profit fell to about Rs 1,074 crore, compared to around Rs 1,128 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose nearly 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,867.02 crore, up from Rs 8,549.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

This indicates that while sales improved, profitability was impacted due to certain exceptional costs.

The company said its net profit numbers include exceptional items worth Rs 157.61 crore.

These were mainly related to labour code provisions and an impairment loss following the acquisition of Obgenix Software Private Limited, also known as White Teak.

On the operational front, Asian Paints delivered a strong performance. Profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income and exceptional items (PBDIT) rose by 8.8 per cent to Rs 1,781 crore from Rs 1,636.7 crore a year ago.

The PBDIT margin also improved to 20.1 per cent, compared to 19.2 per cent in the same quarter last financial year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased by 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,646.7 crore, while net profit before minority interest and exceptional items went up by 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,215.7 crore.

However, after accounting for exceptional items and minority interest, the final net profit declined.

“This performance for the quarter reflects the sustained momentum delivered through persistent actions across our identified growth initiatives even as the broader market faced persistent competitive intensity and subdued demand conditions,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints.

“We have intensified our brand‑building efforts, launched a robust wave of retailing initiatives and introduced a wide range of innovative product and service propositions,” Syngle added.

Following the announcement of the quarterly results, Asian Paints shares reacted negatively, falling around 4 per cent in the market during intra-day session.

