Asian Games: Prez Murmu wishes Neeraj on recurve bronze after beating compatriot Dhiraj

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes to archer Neeraj Chauhan on winning the bronze medal in the individual recurve event after beating compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara in Okazaki on Saturday.

Murmu congratulated Neeraj on bagging the bronze medal, while highlighting that the presence of both Indians in the third-place playoff only helps India make its presence in the event stronger.

"Congratulations to Neeraj Chauhan on securing the Bronze Medal in the Recurve Men’s Individual event in Archery at the Asian Games 2026," Murmu wrote on X.

"With both archers in the Bronze Medal match being Indians, it was a special moment for Indian recurve archery. Your medal adds to India’s strong presence on the individual recurve podium at the Games and is a proud achievement for Indian archery. My best wishes to you for many more achievements," she added.

Neeraj won the bronze, while Dhiraj ended fourth, but India had a brilliant archery campaign at the Asiad. They pipped powerhouses South Korea for the second straight time in the Asian Games with nine medals - five gold, two silver and as many bronze.

India had also outclassed Korea in the 2023 Hangzhou Games with nine medals, where they won five gold, two silver and bronze each. Korea had then clinched 11 medals with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Indian archers had another brilliant campaign with a 17-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod leading the way. She created history with an individual recurve gold, a team gold and a mixed silver.

Kumkum became India's first woman to win an individual recurve gold when she stunned South Korea's Oh Yejin in a thrilling shoot-off in the final to win 6-5. She also won a team gold with Kirti Sharma and Ankita Bhakat, bagging India's first-ever recurve team gold by stunning the 10-time champions Korea in the final. She bagged a silver in the mixed event with Dhiraj Bommadevara too.

Meanwhile, India also won gold medals in the compound team events. The men's team of Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Kushal Dalal won the gold medal by defeating China in the final.

Chikitha Taniparthi, Jyothi Surekha and Prithika Pradeep struck gold in women's compound final by beating China. Meanwhile Sahil and Chikitha also won the mixed team gold by beating South Korea in the final.

--IANS

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