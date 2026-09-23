September 23, 2026 6:00 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Indian Badminton men’s team settles for bronze after SF loss to China

Asian Games: Indian Badminton men’s team settles for bronze after SF loss to China

Ichinomiya City, Sep 23 (IANS) India secured a historic bronze medal in the men’s team badminton competition at the 2026 Asian Games after China brought their title campaign to an end with a 3-1 semifinal victory at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium here on Wednesday.

The medal marks only the second time India have stood on the podium in badminton at the Asian Games. Their previous medal came at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty captured the men’s doubles gold.

India had entered the semifinals with momentum after defeating hosts Japan in the quarterfinals to guarantee the country its first-ever Asian Games medal in the men’s team event. But against defending champions China, the Indian team found themselves up against a formidable singles line-up and a deep doubles combination.

Lakshya Sen was handed the responsibility of opening the semifinal tie against former world champion Shi Yuqi. The Indian stayed within touching distance during a demanding contest but could not convert his opportunities, going down 16-21, 18-21 to give China an early advantage.

Satwik and Chirag then produced the response India needed. The reigning Asian Games men’s doubles champions imposed their authority against Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, winning 21-11, 22-20 to bring the tie level.

The momentum, however, swung back towards China in the third match.

Ayush Shetty faced a formidable challenge in Li Shifeng, the defending Asian Games men’s singles champion. The young Indian fought hard in the opening game but Li pulled away to win 21-19, 21-13, putting China one victory away from the final.

The decisive fourth tie saw M. R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan take on He Ji Ting and Liu Yi. The Indian pair fought back after dropping the opening game, levelling the contest at one game apiece, but the Chinese combination regained control in the decider to win 21-16, 17-21, 21-9.

China’s victory ended India’s hopes of reaching the final, while the Indian men nevertheless walked away with a medal from a team event for the first time in Asian Games history.

India’s campaign in the badminton team events had begun with expectations on both sides of the draw. The women’s team, however, was eliminated in the quarterfinals on Tuesday after a 1-3 defeat against Japan.

With the men’s team now assured of bronze, India’s focus in badminton will turn to the individual events, where several of the country’s leading players will look to add to the medal tally.

--IANS

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