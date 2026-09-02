Asian Cup Qualifiers: India U20 aim to extend winning start against hosts Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Sep 2 (IANS) India U20 men’s football team will look to carry forward their winning momentum when they take on hosts Uzbekistan in a crucial Group B encounter of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Thursday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST, with both teams entering the contest on the back of victories in their respective opening fixtures.

India began their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Syria on Monday, courtesy of Shami Singamayum’s late strike in the 86th minute. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, registered a convincing 2-0 win over Bangladesh to move to the top of Group B, with India currently second on goal difference.

With only the group winners and the seven best runners-up from the eight groups progressing to the AFC U20 Asian Cup, every point could prove crucial. India could even seal top spot on Thursday if they beat Uzbekistan and Bangladesh fail to defeat Syria in the other Group B fixture.

However, head coach Mahesh Gawali is refusing to look too far ahead and wants his players to concentrate on the immediate challenge.

“The first match was important, and it is good to start with a win. The first half was tough, but we defended well. We had some chances, and we utilised them and scored the goal to win the match. We have another difficult match coming, so we have to stay focused and continue the good momentum,” Gawali told AIFF’s official website.

India have had little time to recover from their opening fixture. The players who started against Syria underwent a lighter recovery session on Tuesday, while the remaining squad members had a full training session.

The team also held its official match-eve training session on Wednesday evening, with the sessions being scheduled around Thursday’s kick-off time to help the players acclimatise to the evening conditions in Tashkent.

The challenge is expected to be significantly tougher against Uzbekistan, who impressed in their opening match. Gawali acknowledged the quality of the hosts but insisted India would stick to their plans.

“Uzbekistan are a very good team. They are very sharp and clever. Their transitions, both in attack and defence, are very sharp. They have a lot of quality in the team. Yes, it will be a difficult match for us, but we have to focus on our game plan. We have to be organised, follow our plan and give our best,” he said.

India will also be looking to improve their head-to-head record against Uzbekistan at this level. The two sides have met four times previously in competitive fixtures, with India losing all four encounters.

Despite having less possession against Syria, India impressed with their defensive organisation and discipline. Goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam made several important saves before Shami’s late goal secured all three points.

Gawali believes there is still room for improvement despite the positive start. “There are always things we can improve. Against Syria, we defended well and showed good character. We have to improve in every game. The mentality is the same,” he said.

A positive result against Uzbekistan would put India in a strong position in their bid to qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.

--IANS

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