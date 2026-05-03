Asian Boxing U17 C'ships 2026: Indian Girls dominate day 1 with five convincing wins

Tashkent, May 3 (IANS) India’s U-17 girls’ boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Rakhi (48kg) led the charge with a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the very first round. Continuing the strong momentum, Ovi (50kg) secured a unanimous 5–0 victory over Iran, while Mamta (52kg) outclassed her Thai opponent with another clinical 5–0 win.

Lakshmi (54kg) added to India’s winning streak with a dominant 5–0 decision against Korea, showcasing complete control throughout the bout. Navya (57kg) capped off a stellar day for the Indian contingent, sealing victory with an RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam.

In the boys’ category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia’s Khalid Alhossah. Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0–5 against Tajikistan’s Firuzjon Boymatov.

With a strong showing from the girls and a positive start in the boys’ section, India will look to build on this momentum as the tournament progresses, with several more bouts lined up in the coming days.

--IANS

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