Asian Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Lovlina get byes, Jadumani handed tough bout in first round

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) India’s boxing contingent is set to begin its campaign as the Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships 2026 get underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Monday, with the draw confirming key opening bouts and byes across categories.

In the women’s draw, Preeti Pawar will face Elina Bazarova (KAZ) in the 54 kg category, while Priya takes on Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) in the 60 kg. Minakshi will face Japan’s Yuka Sadamatsu, while Pooja Rani goes up against Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Ryabets. Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria, Ankushita Boro, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, and Alfiya Patahan advance with byes, according to information received from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday.

On the men’s side, Vishvanath Suresh opens against Bekzat Ergeshov (KGZ), while Jadumani Singh faces top seed Rui Yamaguchi (JPN) in a tough 55 kg bout. Sachin will take on Buyandalai Bayarkhuu (MGL), Aditya Pratap Singh faces Mouda Alhawsaw (KSA), and Deepak meets Khavasbek Asadullaev (UZB). Ankush and Narender progress with byes, while Akash, Lokesh, and Harsh Choudhary are also set for key bouts in their respective categories.

With the matchups confirmed, India will look to make a strong start as the competition begins on Monday.

Key Bouts & Byes:

Women:

48 kg: Minakshi vs Yuka Sadamatasu (JPN)

51 kg: Nikhat Zareen — BYE

54 kg: Preeti Pawar vs Elina Bazarova (KAZ)

57 kg: Jaismine — BYE

60 kg: Priya vs Rimma Volossenko (KAZ)

65 kg: Ankushita Boro — BYE

70 kg: Arundhati Choudhary — BYE

75 kg: Lovlina Borgohain — BYE

80 kg: Pooja Rani vs Nadezhda Ryabets (KAZ)

80+ kg: Alfiya Patahan — BYE

Men:

50 kg: Vishvanath Suresh vs Bekzat Ergeshov (KGZ)

55 kg: Jadumani Singh vs Rui Yamaguchi (JPN) (top seed)

60 kg: Sachin vs Buyandalai Bayarkhuu (MGL)

65 kg: Aditya Pratap Singh vs Mouda Alhawsaw (KSA)

70 kg: Deepak vs Khavasbek Asadullaev (UZB)

75 kg: Akash vs Yhlas Bagtyyarov (TKM)

80 kg: Ankush — BYE

85 kg: Lokesh vs Kim Gichae (KOR)

90 kg: Harsh Choudhary vs Tynystan Alybaev (KGZ)

90+ kg: Narender — BYE

--IANS

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