November 10, 2025 7:57 PM हिंदी

Asian Archery C'ships: Recurve men and compound women's teams enter final

Asian Archery C'ships: Recurve men and compound women's teams enter final

Dhaka, Nov 10 (IANS) Indian men's recurve and women's compound archery teams advanced to the final of the Asian Archery Championships here on Monday.

The second-seeded men's recurve team of Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge, Atanu Das & Rahul defeated Kazakhstan 5-3 to set up a final with South Korea, who beat Uzbekistan 6-2 in the semi-final.

The men's trio started the campaign with a commanding 6-2 victory over Turkmenistan, followed by a 6-0 thrashing of Malaysia in the quarter-finals.

In the qualification round, Bhoge achieved a career-best qualification score of 687 points, including nine X10s. The 25-year-old’s only previous international medal was in the mixed team event at the 2019 Asia Cup in Bangkok. Seasoned archer Atanu finished seventh with 668 points, while Rahul was 11th with 666.

The women's team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Deepsikha, defeated the hosts Bangladesh 234-227 in the semi-final to reach the final against South Korea, who defeated Iran 237-227.

The top-seeded women's team started with a 235-225 victory over Vietnam in the quarterfinal and then secured a win in the semifinals against the hosts Bangladesh.

In the qualification rounds, Deepshikha topped the chart with 705, followed closely by world number two Jyothi Surekha Vennam on 703, and promising stars Prithika Pradeep with 702 and Chikitha Taniparthi with 701 – both medallists in Winnipeg – with just one point separating the trio.

Competition at the Asian Archery Championships continues in Dhaka on Tuesday with individual and team eliminations. The event runs throughout the week. The compound finals are scheduled for Thursday and the recurve finals on Friday.

A total of 207 archers from 29 nations are competing for continental honours across 10 events at the National Stadium in Dhaka. India's seasoned archer Deepika Kumari aims to secure her first gold medal of the season after winning bronze in Shanghai.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

CCI settlement rules to boost ease of doing business in India: Report

CCI settlement rules to boost ease of doing business in India: Report

Pakistan airlines engineers protest over unfair treatment, safety issues

Pakistan airlines engineers protest over unfair treatment, safety issues

Delhi: Car explosion near Red Fort, vehicles on fire, creates panic-like situation

Delhi: Car explosion near Red Fort, vehicles on fire, creates panic-like situation

MP: Rewa residents rejoice over launch of direct flight service to Delhi

MP: Rewa residents rejoice over launch of direct flight service to Delhi

Bihar: Kishanganj residents content with upgrades in health sector, though some complaints persist

Bihar: Kishanganj residents content with upgrades in health sector, though some complaints persist

Renewed Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions highlight fragile equilibrium of South and Central Asia: Report

Renewed Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions highlight fragile equilibrium of South and Central Asia: Report

India and Vietnam reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence cooperation

India and Vietnam reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence cooperation

India’s offer to supply Vande Bharat trains to Angola is strategic move: PHDCCI Chief

India’s offer to supply Vande Bharat trains to Angola is strategic move: PHDCCI chief

Jeetendra slips and falls on the ground at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Jeetendra slips and falls on the ground at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Dharmendra is stable, under observation, says Sunny Deol’s team

Dharmendra is stable, under observation, says Sunny Deol’s team