Asian Aquatics C’ships: Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches

Ahmedabad, Oct 10 (IANS) The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships witnessed semifinal and classification water polo matches that delivered intense action and high-scoring performances on Friday, with Japan and China reaching the Women’s final after strong performances, while Iran secured a spot in the Men’s final. Meanwhile, in the Women’s 5-8 classification matches, Singapore handed India a 27-7 defeat at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

Singapore delivered a dominant performance against India, winning the Women’s 5-8 classification match 27-7. Singapore’s Tio Ji Suan, Lim Wan Jun Nicole, and Koh Xiao Li each netted 4 goals. Lee Xuan Hui and Wan Celeste Ferraao scored three each, while Yap Jingxuan Ranice, Gan Huimin, and Yeo Ying Xuan Kayla scored two apiece.

Ong Shu En, Ong Jia Hui, and Loo Tee Inna added 1 goal each. For India, Kripa Ranichithra and captain Varsha Suresh scored 2 goals each, Safwa Sakeer, Dhruthi Karthikeya, and Madhurima Shanti contributed with a goal each.

In the first Women’s semifinal, Japan defeated Thailand 25-21 in a thrilling contest. Japan’s Lowrey Nina led the scoring with 9 goals, supported by Sanda Yumeka (4), Kobayashi Maho, and Shironoshita Kaho with 3 goals each. Captain Fukuda Shoka, Shibata Kanade, and Eguchi Seira added two goals each.

For Thailand, Rueangsappaisan Raksina scored 7 goals, while Puangtong Kritsana added 4 goals. Chotrotchanaanan Paranee, Kongchouy Thanita, and Kwantongtanaree Pittayaporn scored 2 goals each, while Kwantongtanaree Thanidakarn, Pukkaman Pnita, Rueangsuppaisan Sarocha, and Ngamcharoensuktaworn Pimpin scored one goal each.

In the other Women's semifinal, China cruised past Kazakhstan with a 14-4 victory. Zhang Qishuo led China with 5 goals, while Captain Sun Yating netted 3, and Li Peiyang and Wang Xuan added 2 goals each. Guo Chenghong and Li Jianyu scored 1 goal each. For Kazakhstan, Kaplun Viktoriya, Anossova Valeriya, Nabiyeva Milena, and Ozkaya Alina each scored a single goal.

In a thrilling and closely contested Men’s Water Polo semifinal, Iran narrowly defeated Japan 19-18, keeping the audience fully engaged from start to finish. Iran’s captain, Yazdankhab Mehdi, led his team with an outstanding 7 goals, while Ghavidelhajiagha Amin added 3. Mehrikohneshahri Alireza, Iranpourtari Ashkan, and Adham Mersad each contributed 2 goals, and Aghaei Karim Omid, Behzadsabouri Farbod, and Golestanirad Mehrab each scored 1 goal.

Japan responded with a strong performance of their own as Captain Ura Enishi netted 4 goals, while Lowrey Jun, Maeda Toshiyuki, Moroiya Yuki, and Maeda Atsuya each scored 3 goals. Matsuno Ryosuke scored two goals.

In the other Women’s 5-8 classification match, Uzbekistan outplayed Hong Kong with a 14-7 win. Gavashelashvili Elena and Andriyakhina Sofiya led the Uzbek side with 4 goals each, while Markova Alisa scored 2, and Gergel Veronika, Salamatova Aziza, Verklova Aleksa, and Murtazaeva Komila each contributed one goal. For Hong Kong, Ho Cheuk Kiu scored 4 goals, Lau Kwan Ling added 2, and captain Lau Tsz Ching scored once.

Thailand secured a narrow 15-14 victory over Hong Kong in the Men’s 5-8 classification match. Leading the charge for Thailand was Kaewmanee Suteenan, who netted five goals, supported by Ekchaona Watcharawarong with 3 goals. Captain Chompoosang Pattanit and Chainiyom Phongsathon added 2 goals each, while Sangthanapanich Phuriphong, Komkai Tanakorn, and Kaewkong Wuttikorn each contributed 1 goal to Thailand’s tally.

For Hong Kong, led by Choi Hin Kit Gilman with 4 goals, and solid contributions from Ching Tsz Shun, Cheung Cheuk Hei, Fung Kong Ching, and Captain Cheng Hei Man, who all scored 2 goals each. Zhang Tsz Hin and Cheng Hei Chun also added 1 goal each.

In the second Men’s 5-8 classification match, Singapore defeated Uzbekistan 24-11. Singapore’s attack was led by Ong Ee Ki Joshua, Lee Jia Jun Isaac, and Chow Yong Jun, who each scored 4 goals. Yap Dong Xuan Ryan added 3 goals, while Captain Rajandra Sanjiv, Lok Shaunn Blasius, and Saik Justin Kin contributed 2 goals each. Goh Matthias, Chank Derek, and Chan Dominic Bo also scored 1 goal each. For Uzbekistan, Vishnyakov Artur stood out as the top scorer with 4 goals, followed by Turgunov Shakhzod with 3 goals. Abduraimov Behruz, Sadikov Nuriddin, and Captain Divin Vangelis added 1 goal each.

Later in the day, China will take on Kazakhstan in the Men’s semifinal to advance to the Men’s final against Iran.

