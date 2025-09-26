September 26, 2025 11:34 PM हिंदी

Asia Cup: Chamika dropped; Bumrah and Dube rested as Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India

Chamika dropped; Bumrah and Dube rested as Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in last Super 4 stage match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Dubai, Sep 26 (IANS) Janith Liyange replaced Chamika Karunaratne in the playing XI as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the inconsequential final game of the Super 4 stage of the Men's T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

India, meanwhile, made two changes in their playing XI, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube while bringing in Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh as replacements.

The contest is a dead-rubber as India have already qualified for the final after winning their first two matches of the Super 4s against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered defeats in their two previous encounters and, as a result, have been eliminated. This is the last Super 4s contest before the summit clash on Sunday, where India will face Pakistan.

The Lankan Lions, although eliminated, will look to end their campaign on a high. Speaking at the toss, skipper Charith Asalanka said, “We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final, but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch, and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well, especially our openers. We have one change - Liyange comes in for Chamika.”

The Men in Blue, being the only unbeaten side in the tournament thus far, aim to maintain their winning momentum in their pursuit of a ninth Asia Cup title.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team will continue doing what they have been doing so far, saying, “Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game, and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches).”.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyange, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

-- IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Marc Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton in Premier League action this weekend. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

Premier League: Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence (Photo: Raghava Lawrence/X)

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

BCCI to organise inaugural ceremony before Women’s World Cup opener as tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, Assam. Photo credit: IANS

Inaugural ceremony before World Cup opener will be tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA (File image)

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities