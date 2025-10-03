October 03, 2025 12:20 AM हिंदी

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates NIELIT Digital University

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday inaugurated the NIELIT Digital University (NDU) platform here which has been designed to democratise access to high-quality digital education, along with virtually launching 5 new NIELIT centres.

The platform will offer industry-focused programs in niche technologies such as AI, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Semiconductors, and allied fields. It will provide flexible digital learning modes and virtual labs to equip youth with future-ready skills, according to the government.

The Union Minister also virtually inaugurated five new NIELIT centres at Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Daman (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), and Lunglei (Mizoram).

With the addition of these new Centres, NIELIT continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s technological future. During the launch event, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were also exchanged between NIELIT and Microsoft, Zscaler, CCRYN, Dixon Tech and Future Crime.

“Three years ago, a decision was taken to establish a Digital University. There were many options on the table, but the best choice was NIELIT. We must prepare a list of 500 industry partners — and they don’t necessarily have to be only from electronics or IT. These technologies are now used across every sector,” said Vaishnaw.

“Wherever electronics and IT are in use, our goal must be to train and prepare students to meet those specific demands. Today, the electronics manufacturing sector alone has grown into an industry worth Rs 13 lakh crore. I firmly believe that NIELIT will achieve even greater milestones in the near future,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of the MoUs, the Union Minister said that these MoUs will play a pivotal role in strengthening industry-academia collaboration.

He further stressed that NIELIT should engage in talks with the Top 500 Companies and sign MoUs while following the motto “YOU DECIDE WHAT TO TEACH”, so as to align NIELIT courses with industry requirements.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, described the launch of the NDU platform as a very significant event, given the availability of a broader range of courses.

He emphasised that NIELIT has centres even in extremely difficult terrains, where there is a scarcity of good educational and training institutions, and that NIELIT is playing a pivotal role in providing technical education to the remotest areas through state-of-the-art infrastructure. With the launch of the NDU platform, NIELIT will act as a catalyst in bridging the gap between skill and employability.

