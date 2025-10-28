October 28, 2025 7:00 PM हिंदी

Ashoke Pandit shares a throwback video of a hale and hearty Satish Shah singing from his heart

Mumbai Oct 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit recently took to his social media account in sharing an old video of the late veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah singing in all Glory.

Dressed in a simple t-shirt and top 10 his trousers, Satish sang the iconic Bollywood song Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam in an absolutely melodious way. Sharing the video, Ashok Pandit captioned it as, “Dear Satish. This talent of yours will keep on echoing in our memories.” Pandit has been sharing various nostalgic posts hovering over Satish Shah's area of work, highlighting his acting prowess.

Earlier, Ashoke Pandit headshared a video still from the iconic television show Yeh Jo Zindagi Hai featuring Satish Shah. He captioned it as, “The “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi” days! An experience of a lifetime when I was in the company of one of the greatest actors, #SatishShah, who kept the sets vibrant, full of laughter, singing, dancing, joking around, mimicking everyone and occasionally scolding me. Along with directors Kundan Shah, Manjul Sinha, Raman Kumar and co-actors Shafi Inamdar, @rawalswaroop, Farida Jalal, @therakeshbedi, Vijay Kashyap & Sulbha Arya. #Flashback ”

In another still featuring Shah from Ashoke Pandit’s show FilmiChakkar, he wrote, “One of the highlights of #SatishShah’s enormous acting talent was his singing. My show #FilmiChakkar was uplifted because of his tremendous timing and love for Hindi cinema. Can’t believe you have left us and gone. Miss you, dost.”

For the uninitiated, Bollywood veteran Satish Shah passed away on the 15th of October, leaving fans in a state of shock. It was Ashoke Pandit who broke the news of the actor's unfortunate demise through a social media video. He was the first person to arrive at Satish Shah's house and was seen standing with the bereaved family, rock solid.

Actors Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, JD Majethia, Deven Bhojani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Satish Shah's other co-stars from his superhit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai attended his funeral. For the uninitiated, the actor passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure, as per reports. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

A prayer meet for Satish Shah was held in the city on the 27th of October. Many Bollywood stars also marked their presence at the funeral to bid farewell to the actor.

