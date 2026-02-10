February 10, 2026 1:00 PM हिंदी

Ashoke Pandit opposes India playing with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup: I am completely against this

Ashoke Pandit opposes India playing with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup: I am completely against this

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit has expressed his displeasure at India playing the T-20 World Cup against Pakistan.

On Monday, Pakistan announced that it will play against India on February 15 in Colombo in the Group A match of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement comes after the Government of Pakistan gave the necessary go-ahead.

Reacting to the update, Ashoke Pandit told IANS during an exclusive conversation that he is against India playing any sports with the neighbouring country, which is known to promote terrorism.

The filmmaker added that if India plays against Pakistan, it will be an insult to the emotions of the citizens of the country and our security forces who sacrifice their lives to keep the country safe.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ashoke Pandit shared, "I am completely against this. India should never play against Pakistan. A country that is a terrorist nation and does not believe in peace and only grooms terrorists, to play with them for any reason, I do not think it is a good thing. This is against people's emotions, and against our security forces and their families, who sacrifice their lives for the nation."

Reiterating the sentiments, he concluded, "So, personally, I am against any kind of sports or business with Pakistan."

For those who do not know, a few days back, Pakistan announced that it would not be playing against India.

However, they later decided to reverse the decision and announcing the same on social media, a Tweet from the official handle of the Pakistan government read, "The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Suvinder Vicky: We worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes

Suvinder Vicky: We worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes

T20 WC: Van Beek, De Leede pick two wickets each as Netherlands restrict Namibia to 156/8

T20 WC: Pacers shine as Netherlands restrict Namibia to 156/8

Pakistani forces enter Balochistan with tanks, activist says illegal occupation will fail

Pakistani forces enter Balochistan with tanks, activist says illegal occupation will fail

'Mayilaa' nominated for NETPAC Award at Rotterdam Film Fest (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

'Mayilaa' nominated for NETPAC Award at Rotterdam Film Fest

Ashoke Pandit opposes India playing with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup: I am completely against this

Ashoke Pandit opposes India playing with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup: I am completely against this

Sonu Sood reacts to Rajpal Yadav's inability to repay debt: Sometimes, life turns unfair! (Photo Credit: Sonu Sood/X)

Sonu Sood reacts to Rajpal Yadav's inability to repay debt: Sometimes life turns unfair!

Sonam Kapoor on her baby shower outfit: This look was made with so much love

Sonam Kapoor on her baby shower outfit: This look was made with so much love

India's vehicle retail jumps 17.61 pc in Jan amid healthy rural cashflows

India's vehicle retail jumps 17.61 pc in Jan amid healthy rural cashflows

Gold ETFs see steep 50 pc rise at Rs 24,040 crore in India in January: AMFI data

Gold ETFs see steep 50 pc rise at Rs 24,040 crore in India in January: AMFI data

'Fit & motivated' India eye strong start to FIH Men’s Pro League campaign in Rourkela

'Fit & motivated' India eye strong start to FIH Men’s Pro League campaign in Rourkela