Ashneer Grover's wife gets called out for controversial remark: Poor having children increases poverty

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Season two of the reality show 'Lock Upp' has been constantly making headlines. During the latest episode, contestant Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of businessman Ashneer Grover, shared something from her personal life, which did not sit well with the netizens.

In an attempt to save herself, Madhuri revealed that she and her husband Ashneer wanted to have a third child. However, their families did not support the idea, and hence, they decided to drop it. By the time they finally made up their mind to have another kid, it was too late for them.

Although the secret itself was not what led to the backlash, it was what she said later that raised several eyebrows.

Madhuri was heard saying, "The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi. (The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase)."

Expressing their strong disagreement with the statement, one of the netizens penned, "Clearly the women does not understand how the economy works or demography. Tells you a lot how the elites lack critical info. Remember the gen pop votes for such people"

Another one shared, "How will the rich remain rich if they don’t have labour from the poor who are supposed to reproduce too? Rich don’t send their kids to armed forces, how will the rich tackle the terrorism/borders/security? Rich need labourers to remain rich."

"Shame on Madhuri Ashneer Grover. Her statement is elitism at its ugliest, reducing human beings to their bank balance & implying that dignity, family &right to reproduce belong only to the rich. So, exploitation by the wealthy is never the problem only the existence of the poor is," the third comment read.

--IANS

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