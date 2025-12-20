Ashley Judd visits ancestral home, shares the history of her town

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Ashley Judd recently paid a visit to her ancestral home in Kentucky, and recollected what her childhood looked like in the neighbourhood.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from her trip. In the pictures and videos, she can be seen giving a tour of her ancestral home and the town, and walking her followers through the history of the town.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Eastern Kentucky. My ancestral home. Avalon. My people, early 1700’s. Pike County Martin County Lawrence County Eventually, Boyd County, when Ashland, a small white town, was founded on Shawnee ancestral land. For this visit, I “batched” my maternal great grandparent’s house, Central Park, where I bought snow cones for 25 cents & rode my bike, (& my dad played Little League & my Papaw coached), Winchester Avenue, were both my Papaw’s had their small businesses, Armco Steel, where my great granddaddy Roy Ogden worked for 40 years”.

She further mentioned, “There is so much to remember & feel when I visit my home places. How many good cookies can I actually savor & metabolize in one day? Memories are like that, too! Tempo & pacing let me go deeper. Say no, to make space For more Yes. (I’ll be so glad when my episode of ‘Finding Our Roots’ on PBS airs, & I can show you more about one of my most extraordinary Pike County great grand mommies)”.

Earlier, she remembered the late director Rob Reiner, as she took to her Instagram, and shared an old picture of the departed legend.

Rob, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home from apparent sharp-force (stab) injuries. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, and authorities have arrested their son, Nick Reiner, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings. The investigation remains ongoing as the case proceeds through the Los Angeles County legal system.

