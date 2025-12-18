Ashley Judd remembers how Rob Reiner let her out of contract

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress Ashley Judd is remembering the late director Rob Reiner. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an old picture of the departed legend.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she recollected how Robo set her free off a contract, something that Indian filmmakers rarely do, and believe in for they want to capitalise on actors’ popularity.

She wrote, “In 1995, I auditioned for Mr. Reiner for a small, recurring part in his movie, “The American President.” Then Michael Mann called, inviting me to join the cast of ‘Heat’ with De Niro and Pacino”.

She further mentioned, “I spoke to Mr Reiner directly, my deal having already been successfully closed to appear in his film, and he was delighted for me! ‘Oh kid, that other movie is a far better use of your talent’. He let me out of my contract with encouragement and grace. Thank you, Rob for decades of movie making magic. Feeling love, sorrow, and care”.

Rob, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home from apparent sharp-force (stab) injuries. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, and authorities have arrested their son, Nick Reiner, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings. The investigation remains ongoing as the case proceeds through the Los Angeles County legal system.

Rob Reiner was one of Hollywood’s most influential figures, known for directing beloved films such as ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, ‘Stand by Me’, ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘When Harry Met Sally’, ‘A Few Good Men’, and many others. He also co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment and was a prominent voice in political activism. His death, and the tragic circumstances surrounding it, has shocked the entertainment community, prompting tributes from colleagues, friends, and public figures worldwide.

