Ashlesha Savant offers a peek into her traditional mandap ceremony with Sandeep Baswana

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) TV actress Ashlesha Savant, on Thursday, shared a series of beautiful snapshots from her wedding with husband Sandeep Baswana.

Offering a glimpse into their mandap ceremony, the actress captured the serene, love-filled moments from their big day. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashlesha posted a couple of their photos and captioned them as, “In Sanskrit Namas -means -Bowing Te -means - to you The divine and self is the same in you and me. We bow to the divine in you. Thank you for the blessings and love. #gratitude #blessed#.”

In the photos, Ashlesha and Sandeep can be seen sitting together with folded hands after their wedding was solemnised. In one of the images, their hands are gently placed over each other.

Ashlesha Savant, known for her work in shows like Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, married her longtime partner, actor Sandeep Baswana, in a dreamy and intimate ceremony. Sharing the pictures, the newlywed couple had earlier written, “And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs… Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings. #justmarried #grateful #us.”

Reportedly, the two got married on 16 November at the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan in a private ceremony attended only by family.

The couple first crossed paths in 2002 on the sets of “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” where Ashlesha portrayed Teesha Mehta Virani and Sandeep played Sahil Virani. They once shared that since Ashlesha’s home was quite far from the set, she would occasionally stay at Sandeep’s place — and over time, their bond grew deeper and inseparable. The two have been living together for many years now.

On the work front, Ashlesha is currently seen in the television show “Jhanak.” She was also a part of Rupali Ganguly’s “Anupamaa,” where she portrayed the negative role of Barkha, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)’s sister-in-law.

