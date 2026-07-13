Ashleigh Gardner accused of cheating with teammate by estranged wife

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has found herself at the centre of public attention after a report regarding the breakdown of her marriage was followed by a series of social media posts from her estranged wife, Monica Wright.

According to a Daily Mail report, Gardner and Wright's marriage had broken down following an alleged affair involving a fellow Australian cricketer. While the publication did not identify the individual in its report, Wright responded on Instagram, calling the report "too vague" before posting a photograph of Aussie cricketer Georgia Voll with the caption, "This is who my wife cheated on me with..."

The publication reported that Gardner and Wright's relationship began facing difficulties during the Women's ODI World Cup earlier this year, with Wright later travelling to India during the tournament. The report further stated that, after the team's return to Australia, Gardner told Wright that "something had changed in their relationship," and the couple eventually separated.

The report also suggested that the couple had planned to start a family before the separation and that Gardner later moved out of their Sydney home, leaving their wedding rings behind. It further claimed the separation had become a topic of discussion within the Australian dressing room and that some members of the squad remained in contact with Wright.

Neither Gardner nor Voll have publicly responded to Wright's Instagram posts at the time of writing.

Gardner remains one of Australia's senior players and was recently appointed co-vice-captain of the team alongside Tahlia McGrath. The all-rounder also enjoyed another successful season on the field, playing a key role in Australia's recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup triumph, after being named the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year earlier in the season.

The developments have generated widespread discussion on social media. However, no official statement has been issued by the players involved or by Cricket Australia beyond its reported decision not to comment.

--IANS

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