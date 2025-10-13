Ashish Vidyarthi meets Hrithik Roshan after 25 years, calls it ‘a special evening’

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi met Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in a “special evening” after over two decades along with the cast members of the upcoming tentatively titled thriller “Storm”.

Ashish took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images. The first featured a selfie featuring him along with Hrithik with a text overlay, which read: “Met him after 25 years.”

The two had featured in the 2000 blockbuster musical romantic action thriller film “Kaho Naa... Pyaar Ha”, which marked the debut of Hrithik in Hindi cinema.

The actor shared a series of images featuring Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad, Eshaan Roshan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Rajit Sharma, all of whom will appear in the upcoming thriller, tentatively titled Storm, which marks Hrithik’s debut as a producer in the OTT space.

For the caption, Ashish wrote: “A special evening..(sic).”

“Storm” was announced on October 10. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

It marks a collaboration between the streamer and Roshan’s HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. The series will be produced by Roshan alongside Eshaan Roshan.

At the time of the announcement, Hrithik had said that ‘Storm’ presented him the perfect opportunity to make his debut as a producer in the streaming space.

Hrithik added: “What drew me to ‘Storm’ was the compelling world that Ajitpal has created. The story is raw, layered, and powerful, with unforgettable characters which will be essayed by incredibly talented actors.”

“This series has the potential to resonate with audiences not just in India but across the globe, and I’m excited for viewers worldwide to experience its captivating narrative on Prime Video.”

