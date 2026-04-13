Ashish Chowdhry reminisces about working with ‘legend’ Asha Bhosle in song ‘Na Marte Hum’

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) As Asha Bhosle passed away aged 92 on April 12, actor Ashish Chowdhry recalled working with the legendary playback singer in the song “Na Marte Hum’ from the album “Aap Ki Asha.”

In a tribute post to Asha Bhosle, Ashish shared an adorable still on Instagram featuring the late singer. In the picture, he is seen kissing Asha Bhosle on her cheek.

“I had the good fortune to be with her. In her very song… A legend of her stature are not sent often.Will miss you #ashaji,” he wrote as the caption.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

On Saturday, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle had revealed that her grandmother was admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She requested privacy during such times.

Zanai wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively (sic)."

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, to name just a few.

The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008

--IANS

dc/