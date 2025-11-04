November 04, 2025 5:47 PM हिंदी

Ashish Chanchlani on web series debut, Ekaki: 7 months of prep, 80 days of shooting, 7 months of post-production

Mumbai Nov 4 (IANS) YouTube sensation Ashish Chanchlani, who is touted as one of the most loved digital stars of the country, has taken a massive creative leap with his web debut project, Ekaki.

Talking about the journey of making Ekaki, Ashish shared, “This was a completely different experience from anything I’ve done before. When we started, we honestly didn’t know a lot of things; I didn’t even realise what I was getting into. It turned out to be a tough, grilling journey that spanned around seven months of pre-production, 80 days of shooting, and another seven months of post-production.”

He added, “But I genuinely loved every part of it. I’m not sure if I’d do something like this again, but I definitely feel vindicated after putting in so much effort. I just hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

With Ekaki, Ashish has taken on multiple roles – writer, director, producer, and actor – making this his most personal and ambitious project yet. The recently revealed poster, with its chilling undertones and eerie humour, has already sparked intrigue among fans.

For the uninitiated, Ekaki is a horror-comedy thriller, a genre that blends suspense, scares, and humour. Set to premiere exclusively on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel, Ekaki promises to deliver a fresh, immersive viewing experience when it releases later this year. It’s not just another web series; it’s the culmination of months of hard work, creative risk-taking, and an artist’s unrelenting passion to tell stories in new ways.

Over the years, Ashish has built a loyal fan base of millions through his viral sketches and heartfelt performances, and fans are thrilled to see Chanchalani don multiple hats.

