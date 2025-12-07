Ashes: 'They're playing to 20 per cent of their potential', says Broad on England's performance in Gabba Test

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Former pacer Stuart Broad believes there is some frustration within the England team regarding their performance from Day 3, stating that Ben Stokes' side is playing just 20 per cent of their potential in this ongoing day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Despite losing Alex Carey early on Day 3 at the Gabba, Australia recovered to compile a formidable total of 511, thanks to Mitchell Starc (77) and Scott Boland's (21) substantial partnership of 75 runs for the ninth wicket.

England got off to a good start in their second innings, scoring 48 runs in the first seven overs. Then, the Australian pacers ran riot with the ball, tearing through the England top order as the tourists found themselves stranded at 134/6 at the end of Day 3 play.

"I think there is some frustration for sure. It's a very talented group, and in the five days of Ashes cricket so far, they're playing to about maximum 20 per cent of their potential," said Broad on SEN cricket.

"I think ultimately, when you are getting beaten by a side that you think, 'They are way better than us, ' there is a bit of an understanding. I don't think anyone in England looks at this Australian side and goes, 'They are way better than this English team'.

"I think England are gifting opportunities back to Australia, and if you do that in Australia, you are going to cause yourself a lot of problems," he added.

Resuming from their overnight score of 134/6, Ben Stokes and Will Jacks are slowly but surely chipping away at Australia's lead as England made it to lunch without losing a wicket. The duo also brought up their 50-run partnership.

Australia got its closest chance to breaking up the partnership with Stokes almost being dismissed on 30, hitting the edge and flying over Cameron Green by just a hand in the slips cordon, with the ball racing to the boundary.

Australian bowlers, despite some good bowling, have been unable to break the partnership of Stokes and Jacks, with the two all-rounders now making 65 runs at the crease together for a 16-run lead at Tea.

--IANS

bc/vi