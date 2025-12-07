December 07, 2025 5:41 PM हिंदी

Ashes: Neser picks five as Australia beat England by 8 wickets in Gabba Test

Ashes: Neser picks five as Australia beat England by eight wickets in Gabba Test

Brisbane, Dec 7 (IANS) Powered by Michael Neser’s maiden five-wicket haul, Australia strengthened their hold on the Ashes by securing an eight-wicket victory over England in the second Test at the Gabba on Sunday.

On day four’s play, England briefly resisted with a 96-run partnership between captain Ben Stokes, who scored a fifty, and Will Jacks, who made 41. However, the lower order collapsed once Neser, drafted ahead of Nathan Lyon, delivered the decisive blows to take 5-41, leaving Australia to chase only 65 for victory.

Australia’s pursuit of the target was swift, with Steve Smith’s unbeaten 23 off nine balls dashing any hopes of a late England comeback. The victory gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with the third Test set to start in Adelaide on December 17, followed by matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

Resuming from 143/6, England demonstrated resistance through a defiant seventh-wicket partnership between Stokes and Jacks. However, their dismissals in consecutive overs, Smith taking a superb catch to dismiss Jacks, and Alex Carey brilliantly standing up to the stumps to dismiss Stokes, sparked a major collapse.

With the rest of the batting line-up offering no resistance, England lost their last four wickets for just 17 runs and were bowled out for 241. Neser, playing a Test match after nearly three years, was the standout for Australia by claiming his career-best figures at his home ground.

Travis Head and Jake Weatherald gave Australia a quick start by adding 37 runs for the opening wicket, before Gus Atkinson struck after the dinner break to dismiss Head. The England seamer then dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in his next over, but Smith ensured there were no further setbacks and finished the chase with a spectacular six over backward square leg.

Brief Scores: England 334 and 241 (Ben Stokes 50, Zak Crawley 44; Michael Neser 5-42, Scott Boland 2-47) lost to Australia 511 and 69/2 (Steve Smith 23 not out; Gus Atkinson 2-37) by eight wickets

--IANS

nr/vi

LATEST NEWS

When Milind Soman spoke about what it takes to make it big in the world of modelling

When Milind Soman spoke about what it takes to make it big in the world of modelling

Elvish Yadav shares what he would like to give back to Haryanvi culture, industry

Elvish Yadav shares what he would like to give back to Haryanvi culture, industry

GST cuts slash farming costs, boost use of micronutrients, bio-pesticides, modern irrigation tools

GST cuts slash farming costs, boost use of micronutrients, bio-pesticides, modern irrigation tools

Saif Ali Khan wraps up ‘Haiwaan’

Saif Ali Khan wraps up ‘Haiwaan’

Why Pakistan's military cannot afford to eliminate Imran Khan: Punjab factor and fear of nationwide upheaval

Why Pakistan's military cannot afford to eliminate Imran Khan: Punjab factor and fear of nationwide upheaval

Ashes: If anything, England trained too much, says McCullum defeat in Brisbane

Ashes: If anything, England trained too much, says McCullum on defeat in Brisbane

8.5 lakh youths given govt jobs in Uttar Pradesh in 8 years: CM Yogi Adityanath

8.5 lakh youths given govt jobs in Uttar Pradesh in 8 years: CM Yogi Adityanath

Parliament panel likely to summon airline chiefs over IndiGo flight chaos

Parliament panel likely to summon airline chiefs over IndiGo flight chaos

‘Aping Rahul after defeat’: BJP slams Tejashwi Yadav over absence from Bihar Assembly

‘Aping Rahul after defeat’: BJP slams Tejashwi Yadav over absence from Bihar Assembly

Ashes: Neser was exceptional, delighted he's got his first five-for, says Smith (Credit: X/Cricket Australia)

Ashes: Neser was exceptional, delighted he's got his first five-for, says Smith