Ashes: Neser picks five as Australia beat England by 8 wickets in Gabba Test

Brisbane, Dec 7 (IANS) Powered by Michael Neser’s maiden five-wicket haul, Australia strengthened their hold on the Ashes by securing an eight-wicket victory over England in the second Test at the Gabba on Sunday.

On day four’s play, England briefly resisted with a 96-run partnership between captain Ben Stokes, who scored a fifty, and Will Jacks, who made 41. However, the lower order collapsed once Neser, drafted ahead of Nathan Lyon, delivered the decisive blows to take 5-41, leaving Australia to chase only 65 for victory.

Australia’s pursuit of the target was swift, with Steve Smith’s unbeaten 23 off nine balls dashing any hopes of a late England comeback. The victory gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with the third Test set to start in Adelaide on December 17, followed by matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

Resuming from 143/6, England demonstrated resistance through a defiant seventh-wicket partnership between Stokes and Jacks. However, their dismissals in consecutive overs, Smith taking a superb catch to dismiss Jacks, and Alex Carey brilliantly standing up to the stumps to dismiss Stokes, sparked a major collapse.

With the rest of the batting line-up offering no resistance, England lost their last four wickets for just 17 runs and were bowled out for 241. Neser, playing a Test match after nearly three years, was the standout for Australia by claiming his career-best figures at his home ground.

Travis Head and Jake Weatherald gave Australia a quick start by adding 37 runs for the opening wicket, before Gus Atkinson struck after the dinner break to dismiss Head. The England seamer then dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in his next over, but Smith ensured there were no further setbacks and finished the chase with a spectacular six over backward square leg.

Brief Scores: England 334 and 241 (Ben Stokes 50, Zak Crawley 44; Michael Neser 5-42, Scott Boland 2-47) lost to Australia 511 and 69/2 (Steve Smith 23 not out; Gus Atkinson 2-37) by eight wickets

