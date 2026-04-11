April 11, 2026 11:34 PM हिंदी

Asha Bhosle's grand daughter divulges reason for legendary singer's hospitalization, requests privacy

Asha Bhosle's grand daughter divulges reason for legendary singer's hospitalization, requests privacy

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. Confirming the health update of the celebrated singer, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle has revealed that her grandmother was admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Sharing that the treatment is currently underway, Zanai requested privacy during such time.

Dropping a photo with Asha Bhosle on her official Instagram handle, Zanai wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively (sic). (Folded hands emoji)."

The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.

Breach Candy Doctor Pratit Samdani revealed in a statement, "Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosale suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 10 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit."

Talking about Asha Bhosle's journey, she sang her first song as a playback in 1943 for the Marathi film "Majha Bal". After this, she went on to make her Bollywood playback debut with the song "Sawan Aya" in the Hindi film "Chunariya", which came out in 1948.

The singer is credited with many popular numbers, such as "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko", "Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, "Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji", "O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan", and "Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana", to name just a few.

She has also collaborated with several acclaimed music composers over the years, such as Shankar-Jaikishan, Sachin Dev Burman, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman.

--IANS

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