January 20, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

ASEAN Coast Guard Forum expansion counters Chinese aggression in South China Sea: Report

Canberra, Jan 20 (IANS) A broader functional scope for the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum (ACF) would enable members to address maritime challenges beyond countering China in the South China Sea, thereby enhancing the forum’s credibility — both regionally and internationally — while mitigating Chinese criticism, a report said on Tuesday.

According to a report in Australia-based ‘The Strategist’, the ACF may in future explore cooperation with extra-regional states — including China — for exercises, joint patrols, capacity-building efforts and training programmes.

“Southeast Asian states need their coast guards to cooperate if they are to withstand and counter Chinese aggression, especially as US uninterest in the South China Sea may embolden China to increase its coercion of other claimant states. Efforts to formalise the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum (ACF) within broader ASEAN frameworks could be just the ticket,” the report detailed.

“The United States’ National Security Strategy, released in December, prioritised the western hemisphere, a focus exemplified by this month’s military operation in Venezuela. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump was reluctant to discuss the South China Sea conflict during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos’ visit to the US in July 2025, further suggesting a lack of US interest in the South China Sea. Indeed, the US conducted only one freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea in 2025,” it added.

The report stressed that the ACF has the potential to play a significant role in countering Chinese coercion in the South China Sea.

“The ACF was established in 2022 and conducted a table-top exercise in 2023 to enhance communication and trust among ASEAN member states’ coast guards. During its third meeting in 2024, the forum generated two consolidated working drafts on the ACF’s institutionalisation under the ASEAN umbrella. At the same meeting, participants also proposed draft operational working protocols for engagement between coast guard and maritime law enforcement agencies at sea,” it mentioned.

“Institutionalisation of the ACF would strengthen maritime cooperation and coordination among Southeast Asian coast guards, paving the way for joint patrols in the South China Sea. This would help deter Chinese coercion of claimant states’ fishing and naval vessels,” it further stated.

Moreover, the report said, the institutionalisation of the ACF would send a collective message that ASEAN member states are capable of managing their shared maritime space under international law, which would help to deter Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.

--IANS

scor/as

