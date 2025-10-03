October 03, 2025 3:15 PM हिंदी

Aryan Khan shares how fatigue disguised as motivation for him

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared how lack of sleep got the better of him.

Aryan has been receiving a good response to his directorial debut ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’. The show is becoming the cultural zeitgeist with fans worldwide taking to the internet to share memes, comments, and reels on the series and its music. He shared how one of the characters from the show disguised his fatigue as motivation.

Talking about the same, Aryan Khan said in a statement, “Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj’s voice in my head, ‘Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai’. At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me”.

He further mentioned, “It is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling. The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say…Ab pehechana?”.

The show continues to trend in 14 countries, retaining the number 1 spot in 9 countries.

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, said, “‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ has opened to a phenomenal response. The way audiences are turning every moment into funny memes, sharing heartfelt reactions, and reviving classic songs, speaks to how deeply the show has struck a chord. Aryan Khan has captured what makes Bollywood timeless: its emotion and its ability to inspire dreams, while giving fans a rare look into the world behind the screen. It is heartening to see such passion and enthusiasm, and we look forward to watching this wave of love grow across the world.”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created by Aryan Khan and co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

