Aryan Khan calls father Shah Rukh Khan's ‘King’ as ‘BAAP’

Mumbai, January 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, just like his father’s millions of fans, seems to have been awestruck by the date announcement video of SRK’s upcoming film King.

Taking to his social media account, Aryan Khan shared the date announcement video featuring his father and wrote, “Baap,” a word that works as a homonym for both “father” and an expression used to describe the sheer grandeur of the announcement video.

Earlier today, SRK had officially announced the release date of his upcoming film King, with an announcement video that looked packed with a powerful punch.

Taking to his social media account, the actor had unveiled striking visuals from the film while confirming that King will “roar” into cinemas on December 24, 2026.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen exuding dominance, with his rugged look in a torn white shirt and face splashed in blood.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote on his , “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement”.

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday in November, last year, the makers of "King" had unveiled the captivating title video from the forthcoming drama.

For the uninitiated, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat.

Talking about Aryan Khan, SRK's elder son made his debut into Bollywood as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Aryan received great reviews from audiences and critics alike for his impeccable direction in the first go itself. The show released in September 2025. It also featured a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

