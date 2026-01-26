Arun Govil responds to Dipika Chikhlia’s comment on his role as Dashrath in 'Ramayana'

January 26, 2026 9:56 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Arun Govil will soon be seen as King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's highly talked about "Ramayana".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Arun reacted to his former co-star Dipika Chikhlia’s comment, who had said that seeing him playing anything other than Ram feels out of context.

He was asked, "You are essaying the role of Dashrath in Ramayana. You must have seen Dipika Chikhlia’s reaction, that she is not very convinced that you should play Dashrath after being the OG Ram."

Speaking to IANS, Arun reacted to this saying, "This is her own point of view, and everyone is entitled to their own outlook in life."

Refreshing your memory, Dipika, who rose to fame as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan," had shared during a media interaction that she is unable to imagine Arun in any other role apart from Ram. She added that to see him as Dashrath is really a little out of context for her.

While speaking to us, Arun also talked about his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in "Ramayana".

Arun shared, "He is a very fine actor, everyone knows he is a fine actor, and I could understand him as a fine human being also. I wish him all the best, he has done well".

The Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has been backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

With Ranbir essaying the role of Lord Ram, the drama will also see Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The technical crew of "Ramayana" has some big names on board, such as Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary, known for "Avengers" and "Planet of the Apes".

--IANS

pm/

