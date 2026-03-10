Arshdeep Singh fined for code of conduct breach after T20 WC final win

Dubai, March 10 (IANS) India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was fined 15% of his match fee for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Arshdeep was found to have violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article concerns “throwing a ball (or any other cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Additionally, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, marking his first offense within a 24-month period.

The incident occurred off the fifth ball of the 11th over, with New Zealand already in a difficult position. They were chasing a huge target of 256 and were 102/5 at that time. Mitchell was clearly angry after Arshdeep walked away calmly after hitting him.

Arshdeep agreed to the sanction suggested by Andy Pycroft, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so a formal hearing was unnecessary.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker, and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock issued the charge.

Level 1 breaches result in penalties ranging from a formal reprimand to a fine of up to 50% of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

“I know I can apologise as much as I can but, really sorry,” Arshdeep was heard telling Mitchell in a video shared by the BlackCaps, before the duo shook hands and then shared a chuckle.

Arshdeep discussed this in an interview with the broadcasters during India’s victory lap. The presenter noted that Arshdeep quickly left just as he was about to talk to him, and the pacer explained that he had to step away briefly saying, “Just went to apologise to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung and hit him so just wanted to say sorry to him for that. It was not intentional,” said Arshdeep.

--IANS

vi/