Arshad Warsi reveals he gets a birthday wish from Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan at midnight

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Arshad Warsi turned a year older on Sunday. The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor celebrated the day with the media with a small cake-cutting ceremony.

While interacting with the shutterbugs, Arshad revealed that there are a few from the industry who are always amongst the first to wish him on his birthday every year.

The 'Jolly LLB' actor shared that industry legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are among the first to wish him. He added that he gets a call from them at 12:01 am sharp without fail.

Arshad was heard saying, "There are some people who wish me early, one of them is Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan) and Jaya Ji (Jaya Bachchan). As soon as the clock strikes 12.01, I get their call. The immense love I have been getting from the industry is increasing with time. My friends in the industry are also increasing."

It must be noted that Arshad shared screen space with Big B in S. Ramanathan's "Zamaanat: And Justice for All", which also starred Karisma Kapoor and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Additionally, Arshad worked with Jaya Bachchan in the 1996 outing "Tere Mere Sapne".

Up next, Arshad will be a part of the 4th instalment in the popular 'Dhamaal' franchise, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Over and above this, he has also been roped in as part of the ensemble cast for the forthcoming laughter ride, "Welcome to the Jungle".

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie will see Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde in key roles.

--IANS

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