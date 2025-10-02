October 02, 2025 9:56 PM हिंदी

Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar lock horns in ‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas’ trailer

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming film ‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas’ was unveiled on Thursday. It promises an intense and atmospheric chase thriller set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, where Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (played by Arshad Warsi) investigates a series of brutal murders while battling his inner turmoil.

Adding to the intrigue, Jitendra Kumar portrays the role of Sameer, a seemingly ordinary young man whose layered identity hides unsettling secrets.

Talking about the film, Arshad Warsi said in a statement, “Playing Vishwas Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas has been an incredibly layered and emotionally exhausting experience, but also one of the most rewarding of my career. He is not your typical hero, he is flawed, angry, and haunted by his past, yet determined to uphold justice. The trailer gives you just a glimpse of his world, but the film will take you through his turmoil and resilience. For me, what makes ‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas’ special is that it’s not just about solving a crime, it’s about confronting one’s inner battles. I am thrilled for audiences to experience this journey, and I truly believe it will keep them hooked till the very last second”.

The trailer offers fast-paced sequences, haunting visuals, and a chilling face-off between Arshad and Jitendra’s characters.

Jitendra Kumar said, “This role in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is unlike anything I have ever attempted before. Sameer is a character with many facets — outwardly ordinary, vulnerable, even romantic and yet carrying complex and far more unsettling layers beneath the surface. Portraying him allowed me to break away from the image audiences usually associate me with, which was both challenging and liberating as an actor. The trailer offers only a glimpse of his complexities, and I am eager for ZEE5 viewers to discover the full extent of his journey”.

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios & Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the film is set to stream on October 17 on ZEE5.

