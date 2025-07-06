July 06, 2025 5:15 PM हिंदी

Arsenal sign Martin Zubamendi from Real Sociedad

Arsenal sign Martin Zubamendi from Real Sociedad (Credit: Arsenal website)

London, July 6 (IANS) Arsenal have signed Spanish midfielder Martin Zubamendi on a long-term contract from La Liga side Real Sociedad. He slots right into Mikel Arteta's midfield after the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

As reported by The Athletic, Zubamendi's signature cost Arsenal 65 million euro, which is more than his release clause as the two clubs agreed a deal allowing the Gunners to pay in installments rather than the whole fee upfront. Furthermore, it was Sociedad's request for the deal to be completed after July 1 for accounting purposes.

“This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are. I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come," said Zubamendi in a statement.

The 26-year-old arrives from Real Sociedad, for whom he made 236 appearances in all competitions at first-team level after graduating from the club’s academy. In April 2021, Zubamendi helped Sociedad win the delayed 2019/20 Copa del Rey against intercity rivals Athletic Club, alongside current Gunner Mikel Merino.

He was then ever-present in 2022/23 as Real Sociedad secured their highest league finish in recent history, ending the season in fourth place to secure Champions League football for only the third time, and the first in 10 years.

A Spanish international, Zubamendi started all five games in the 2020 Olympic Games as they claimed silver in Tokyo and has gone on to make 19 senior appearances for La Roja, winning the 2023 UEFA Nations League as well as helping his country defeat England 2-1 to win Euro 2024, coming on as a half-time substitute.

“Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us.

“The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us. We all welcome Martin and his family to the club," said Arteta.

Zubamendi is Arsenal's second signing this season after the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

--IANS

aaa/ab

LATEST NEWS

Arsenal sign Martin Zubamendi from Real Sociedad (Credit: Arsenal website)

Arsenal sign Martin Zubamendi from Real Sociedad

FairPoint: After Pahalgam attack, Amarnath Yatra emerges as a march of faith and resistance

FairPoint: After Pahalgam attack, Amarnath Yatra emerges as a march of faith and resistance

Gurmeet Choudhary honoured with the Bihar Gaurav Award: 'Forever a proud Bihari'

Gurmeet Choudhary honoured with the Bihar Gaurav Award: 'Forever a proud Bihari'

2nd Test: If England get a draw, people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack, says Hussain (Credit: BCCI/X)

2nd Test: If England get a draw, people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack, says Hussain

Apoorva Lakhia recollects crash landing after his parachute failed to deploy

Apoorva Lakhia recollects crash landing after his parachute failed to deploy

2nd Test: Start of day five play delayed due to heavy rain at Edgbaston (Credit: BCCI/X)

2nd Test: Start of day five play delayed due to heavy rain at Edgbaston

Adani Enterprises announces Rs 1,000 crore NCDs offering up to 9.30 pc, issue opens July 9

Adani Enterprises announces Rs 1,000 crore NCDs offering up to 9.30 pc, issue opens July 9

Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Hansal Mehta recalls his not-to-healthy plan which led to a stunt in his heart

Odisha Cricket Association announces inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 League

Odisha Cricket Association announces inaugural season of Odisha Pro T20 League

Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal designs

Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal designs