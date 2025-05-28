Arsenal on the verge of signing Real Sociedad's Spain international Zubimendi

London, May 28 (IANS) English Premier League club Arsenal is close to completing a deal to sign Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi for a fee of 60 million euros (68 million US dollars) from Real Sociedad.

Both the Spanish and UK media reported on Wednesday that Zubimendi is in London to have his medical check, with the deal expected to be completed by Thursday. He will be the second Spain international midfielder to join Arsenal from Real Sociedad in a year after Mikel Merino made the same move in the summer of 2024, reports Xinhua.

Whereas Merino is used to playing a more advanced role and even ended the season playing as a striker, Zubimendi tends to play just ahead of the defense in a holding role, although he is capable of pushing further upfield. Arsenal view him as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who is currently the only true holding midfielder at the club.

The 26-year-old Zubimendi progressed through the Real Sociedad youth system, making his first team debut at the end of the 2017-18 season, becoming established in the first team in the 2020-21 campaign. He has made 232 first-team appearances, scoring 10 goals, and has also played 17 times for Spain.

Real Madrid were also interested in signing the midfielder, who nevertheless has preferred a move abroad out of respect for the fans of the club he has so far represented all his career.

Born in San Sebastian, Spain, the 26-year-old Zubimendi joined Real Sociedad's youth setup in 2011. He had also played for Antiguoko in the Donosti Cup between 2006 and 2013 before making his senior debut with Real Sociedad C in August 2016, playing the last seven minutes in a 0–0 Tercera División home draw against Durango.

Arsenal are on a high after finishing second behind eventual winner Liverpool in the Premier League 2024-25. They had reached the semifinals of the Champions League 2024-25 season, losing to Paris Saint-Germain 1-3.

--IANS

bsk/