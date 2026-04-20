Arsenal have been brilliant all season, their fans need to be better: Wayne Rooney

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Wayne Rooney, former captain of England and Manchester United, has urged Arsenal fans to intensify their support as the club faces a challenging period in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal’s effort to win their first league title in 22 years faced a setback after losing 2-1 to Manchester City. This result has increased pressure, as the defending champions are closing the gap and have a game in hand. The defeat follows inconsistent performances, such as a disappointing home loss to Bournemouth earlier this month, which was met with jeers from part of the crowd.

Reflecting on the situation, Rooney emphasised how crucial fan support is during challenging times, especially considering the team’s solid performance throughout the season.

"I think the Arsenal fans need to be better. I saw them booing the team off the other day (against Bournemouth). Arsenal have been brilliant all season and they've hit a little bad run of form,” Rooney said on the Wayne Rooney Show.

With only five matches left, Arsenal still have a chance but must contend with a tough challenge to resist City’s late push. Rooney thinks the crowd's response could be crucial in boosting the players’ confidence during the final moments.

"They need to understand how much the fan support means to the players and how much it can help you. The players will have put so much work in day in and day out on the training pitch to be in the position they're in now, so when you lose a game and you get booed off, that can affect players. I think for Arsenal to win the league, the Arsenal fans need to play their part,” he said.

Having experienced similar title heartbreak in recent years, including narrowly missing out after leading for much of the 2022-23 campaign, doubts may be creeping in among the fanbase. However, Rooney emphasised that unwavering backing from supporters could prove vital in helping the team overcome those psychological hurdles.

"Of course they want to win the league and they're desperate to win the league, but I think they need to understand they've got a role to play," he added.

Drawing comparisons with his former club, Manchester United, Rooney highlighted how consistent fan support can uplift a team even during challenging periods.

"If you look at Manchester United for instance, when over the last few years they have been going through a tough time with Eric ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, the fans were right behind the manager and backed the manager at the stadium. They were constantly singing and getting behind the team and very rarely booed the team off,” he noted.

Rooney also questioned the reaction of Arsenal supporters in light of the club’s achievements this season, including their strong league position and progress in Europe.

"Arsenal have been top of the league all season, they're in the Champions League semi-finals and they lose against Bournemouth and they get booed off? The fans need to be better for the players and back the players a little bit more because that will have hurt the Arsenal players, hundred per cent,” he said.

--IANS

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