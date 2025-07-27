Army veterans laud NCERT’s move to include Op Sindoor in school textbooks

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) decision to include ‘Operation Sindoor’ in school textbooks has sparked widespread appreciation among retired military officers, who hailed the move as a milestone in instilling patriotism and awareness about national security in the younger generation.

Colonel Rajiv Khakera (Retd.), from the Army's Core of Air Defence, expressed immense pride over the inclusion. “We all saw how the Army, through precision gunfire and missile systems, carried out a tremendous job during Operation Sindoor. It is a matter of great happiness that every child in the country will now learn about this heroic chapter. It will serve as a strong motivational factor for joining the Army,” he told IANS on Sunday.

Lt. Colonel Kapil Dutt (Retd.) echoed similar sentiments, terming the NCERT's decision “very good”. He added, “Young students will be highly encouraged. Learning about Operation Sindoor in detail will ignite a sense of service and inspire many to take up careers in the armed forces.”

Operation Sindoor, widely regarded as a decisive counter-terrorism operation, has emerged as a defining moment in India’s internal security strategy. Its inclusion in school curricula, veterans believe, will ensure that the legacy of those who served with courage is preserved for future generations.

General P.S. Malhotra (Retd.) welcomed the move while also appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach initiatives like ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “I hope ‘Mann Ki Baat’ continues well beyond 200 episodes. The Prime Minister is truly connected with the people. As for Operation Sindoor, its addition to NCERT books is a great decision that strengthens our national identity.”

Wing Commander Praful Bakshi (Retd.) highlighted the symbolic importance of the operation. “It is essential for school children, college students, and the public to understand the impact of Operation Sindoor. It has now become a symbol -- one that marks the beginning of the end of terrorism in India.”

The move by NCERT is expected to be implemented in the upcoming academic cycle and is being seen as part of a broader push to integrate military history and national pride into India’s education system.

