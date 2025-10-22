October 22, 2025 12:41 AM हिंदी

Armed forces celebrate Diwali with troops, laud bravery and dedication

Armed forces celebrate Diwali with troops, laud bravery and dedication

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) In a strong message of solidarity and appreciation for the armed forces, the Chiefs of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force celebrated Diwali this year with soldiers stationed at strategic frontline locations across the country.

Their visits highlighted not just festive camaraderie, but also the commitment of the armed forces towards national security and operational readiness even during the festive season.

Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Navy, celebrated the festival of lights aboard the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister and the Navy Chief interacted with sailors and officers, acknowledging their pivotal role in safeguarding India's maritime frontiers and strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited personnel deployed in the high-altitude region of Ladakh.

Addressing officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army stationed there, Air Chief Singh commended their professionalism and unwavering commitment despite extreme weather conditions.

He highlighted the Air Force's continuous efforts in enhancing jointness with the Army and leveraging advanced technologies for better operational synergy.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi celebrated Diwali on Monday with troops of the Panchsul Brigade in Pithoragarh and nearby forward areas of the Kumaon range.

During his visit, he was briefed on ongoing initiatives involving technology infusion, inter-agency coordination, and welfare measures for soldiers.

General Dwivedi lauded the innovative use of underground water and fuel storage systems to ensure sustainability during the harsh Himalayan winters and praised the troops for their resilience and discipline.

Adding to the celebrations, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Siachen Glacier -- the world's highest battlefield -- where he spent time with the soldiers stationed in extreme conditions.

He extended Diwali greetings, commending their courage and dedication in guarding India's northernmost frontiers.

--IANS

sas/khz

LATEST NEWS

Centre notifies gallantry citations; Vir Chakra awarded for Operation Sindoor

Centre notifies gallantry citations; Vir Chakra awarded for Operation Sindoor

Marizanne Kapp’s all-round brilliance and Laura Wolvaardt’s class help South Africa eliminate Pakistan from the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Photo credit: ProteasWomenCSA/X

Women's World Cup: Kapp’s all-round brilliance, Wolvaardt’s class help South Africa eliminate Pakistan

Bihar polls: Cash, liquor valued at Rs 71.57 crore seized

Bihar polls: Cash, liquor valued at Rs 71.57 crore seized

Armed forces celebrate Diwali with troops, laud bravery and dedication

Armed forces celebrate Diwali with troops, laud bravery and dedication

Stronger India-US ties key to counter China, says leading American expert

Stronger India-US ties key to counter China, says leading American expert

Kratika Sengar misses late FIL Pankaj Dheer, shares an emotional note on Diwali

Kratika Sengar misses late FIL Pankaj Dheer, shares an emotional note on Diwali

Vatsal Seth, Ishita Dutta celebrate Diwali with on-screen father Ajay Devgn, Kajol and family

Vatsal Seth, Ishita Dutta celebrate Diwali with on-screen father Ajay Devgn, Kajol and family

Ajit Chouhan stars as U Mumba edge Jaipur Pink Panthers 37–36, move up to 4th place in the points table of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Ajit Chouhan stars as U Mumba edge Jaipur Pink Panthers 37–36, move up to 4th place

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrate Diwali with the former’s parents

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrate Diwali with the former’s parents

Elizabeth Olsen won't do films if they don't get theatrical release

Elizabeth Olsen won't do films if they don't get theatrical release