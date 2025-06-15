Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, June 15 (IANS) Alert troops of the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, while searches are underway after suspicious movement was detected on the LoC in Poonch district.

Officials said that alert troops noticed some suspicious movement on the LoC in the Baratgala area of the Keri sector in Rajouri district.

“After noticing suspicious movement along the LoC, alert troops fired shots at suspected intruders. The intruders were forced to withdraw back into the Pakistani side of the LoC. Subsequently, searches have been started to sanitise the area along the LoC," officials said.

In another anti-terrorist operation, security forces have started searches along the LoC in Poonch district after locals reported seeing some suspicious movement in the area, the officials said here.

The security forces have been aggressively carrying out operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and their sympathisers.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has repeatedly advised security forces to dismantle the ecosystem of terror so that terrorism is completely wiped out from the union territory.

The Lieutenant Governor believes that while targeting terrorists is the priority of the Army and the security forces, the scourge of terrorism can only be wiped out by dismantling the terror ecosystem.

Drug smuggling and drug trafficking with roots in Pakistan are also among the main targets of the security forces.

Intelligence agencies say that the funds generated by hawala money rackets and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Extraordinary vigil is being maintained by the security forces with deployment of additional companies of CAPFs to secure this year’s Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3 and will end on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

The Amarnath Yatra is taking place in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists backed by Pakistan.

A total of 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local pony owner, were killed by terrorists in the Baisaran meadow attack.

--IANS

sq/dpb