NEET paper leak explained: Students’ rights, court cases, and what parents should know

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The nationwide cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 has brought the integrity of competitive and other examinations into the spotlight.

The focus is also on organised fraud networks and the systemic vulnerabilities of high-stakes testing.

This move is being viewed as one of the most crucial administrative decisions in recent history, affecting over 22 lakh medical aspirants.

In fact, medical entrance examinations in India have long been shadowed by allegations of malpractice.

But the scale of the 2026 breach has forced an unprecedented total annulment.

The controversy began after the examination, held on May 3, 2026.

Shortly after the papers were collected, the National Testing Agency faced evidence of widespread irregularities.

Investigations spearheaded by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group found a sophisticated digital leak where a guess paper containing 410 questions circulated on encrypted platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

It was later revealed that nearly 120 of these questions were identical to the actual examination paper.

These leaked materials were reportedly sold to students for sums ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

This is how medical entrance examinations in India have been marred by repeated controversies for a long time.

In 2015, the Supreme Court cancelled the All India Pre-Medical Test after answer keys were leaked across 10 states.

Gangs were found using micro-SIMs and Bluetooth devices to transmit answers.

In 2014, the Combined Pre-Medical Test was scrapped due to tampered paper boxes.

Allegations in 2017 claimed vernacular papers in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu had varying difficulty levels.

In 2021, a Jaipur candidate was caught receiving the paper via WhatsApp linked to solver gangs.

However, the National Testing Agency termed it an isolated incident.

In 2024, Bihar’s Economic Offences Unit exposed papers being sold for Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

This was followed by mass protests.

The Supreme Court acknowledged the leak but ruled it was not widespread enough for a full re-examination, though grace marks for 1,500 students were withdrawn.

These developments underline persistent vulnerabilities and the urgent need for stronger safeguards in India’s examination system.

In previous years, irregularities were handled through localised retests or by withholding results for specific candidates.

But this time, the National Testing Agency took the drastic step of cancelling the entire examination.

The aim was to preserve the sanctity of the medical profession.

The Central Government has since handed the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation to dismantle the organised syndicates behind the breach.

No doubt, the agency has promised a re-examination without additional fees or registration requirements.

However, the emotional and academic fallout for students has been tremendous.

Historical precedent shows that the medical admissions system has struggled with these issues for over a decade.

However, the 2026 controversy is unique in its breadth, suggesting that fraud networks have evolved to exploit modern technology more effectively than testing agencies can defend against them.

The infrastructure of a paper-based national examination is inherently complex, involving multiple stages where security can fail.

A single examination paper travels through moderation, translation, printing, and transport before reaching the final centre-level storage points.

Each of these touchpoints represents a potential vulnerability.

Risks include unauthorised copies produced at printing presses, weak access controls during last-mile transport, and insider threats in which workers or contractors exploit temporary access to secure zones.

Experts suggest that most high-value leaks require some level of inside cooperation, which is why custody chains and rigorous audit logs are essential for a trustworthy system.

As regards police action, the examination body may investigate, file police complaints, identify beneficiaries, cancel the examination for affected candidates, order a limited re-test, or, in serious cases, cancel the whole examination.

The rise of the Telegram and WhatsApp leak economy has further complicated the landscape.

During exam season, these platforms are flooded with groups promising confirmed leaks in exchange for digital payments.

In fact, many of these are simple cyber frauds targeting panicked students.

But the presence of actual leaked content in 2026 has validated the worst fears of the student community.

The issue goes beyond paper leaks.

Impersonation networks are known to all.

The sudden announcement of a re-test forces lakhs of candidates to undergo the gruelling preparation process all over again.

This creates fear regarding merit and fairness.

From a legal perspective, the power to cancel an entire examination is serious and is carefully balanced by the judiciary.

Courts typically apply a proportionality test, asking whether a breach is so systemic that the entire process has lost its credibility.

In landmark cases, the Supreme Court has recognised that while an examination body may cancel a test if the process is vitiated, it must also weigh the impact on untainted candidates.

The key legal test is whether the beneficiaries of a leak can be identified and separated from the honest majority.

When such a separation is impossible, as the National Testing Agency concluded in the 2026 case, a full re-test becomes the only legal and ethical remedy to restore a level playing field.

At the heart of the debate lies the question of whether breaches were isolated or systemic.

Courts have consistently held that cancellation must be proportionate to the scale of the irregularity, as seen in 2024, when the Supreme Court declined a full re-test due to a lack of evidence of a nationwide collapse.

Vulnerabilities exist at multiple stages, including printing, dispatch, and insider access.

Fraudsters, meanwhile, exploit fear by selling fake leaks online.

Students are urged to rely on official notices, preserve records, and use lawful remedies, such as the Right to Information Act, rather than panic.

The focus should also be on the urgent need for reforms, including tamper-proof systems, stronger audits, better grievance redressal, and strict enforcement under the Public Examinations Act, 2024.

--IANS

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