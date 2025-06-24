Armaan Malik wins hearts with his dance moves in his latest number 'Baari Baari’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Armaan Malik who is known for his mesmerizing voice left everyone pleasantly surprised with his spectacular dance movies in his latest vibrant track "Baari Baari".

Talking about the catchy Punjabi-pop number, the singer shared, “Singing in Punjabi was new territory, and I wanted to get it right — not just technically, but emotionally."

Malik has definitely pushed his creative boundaries with "Baari Baari". Reflecting on the same, he added, “This project reminded me that I can take risks and still stay true to my sound. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow as an artist, especially in how I approach languages and regional flavours in music.”

Armaan is seen matching his footsteps with every beat of the peppy number, something his admirers did not expect to see.

While "Baari Baari" has been composed by Armaan's brother Amaal Mallik, the lyrics have been penned by Youngveer.

For the unversed, the Malik brothers have previously delivered some hit tracks such as "Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon", "Bol Do Na Zara", and "Naina", to name just a few.

In the meantime, in April, Armaan returned to the UK stage after eight long years.

The singer ended up performing two sold-out shows in London and Leicester during the weekend.

Spilling his thoughts after the successful shows, Armaan shared, "Played two sold out shows in London and Leicester this past weekend and I’m still taking it all in! The energy, the singing, the love — it honestly meant so much."

Showing his gratitude to the UK audience for reminding him why he does what he does, Armaan added, "It’s been eight years since I toured the UK and this was long overdue. Thank you for reminding me why I do what I do. Cannot wait to be back!"

--IANS

pm/