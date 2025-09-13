September 13, 2025 5:17 PM हिंदी

Armaan Malik to take the stage in National Capital on November 15

Armaan Malik to take the stage in National Capital on November 15

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is set to perform in New Delhi this November. He announced his first headline concert in the national capital. The show will be held on November 15, offering fans a rare chance to experience his music live in a city that has long awaited this moment.

For Armaan, who has spent 18 years shaping a career that bridges film music, independent pop, and global collaborations, the concert marks an important milestone.

Reflecting on the show, Armaan shared, “Delhi has always held a special place in my journey, and the dream of headlining a concert here has been long in the making. I’m deeply grateful to my fans in the region for their patience and unwavering support, and I look forward to delivering an unforgettable night of music for the city”.

Prior to the national capital event, Armaan is set to perform a one night-only exclusive show to celebrate his sapphire anniversary in the music industry. The groundbreaking live experience celebrates the fusion of Bollywood and global pop production.

The event will premiere at Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on November 1, 2025 followed by other cities in the coming months. Celebrating India’s cultural plurality, the 4-hour event will be a multilingual, genre-blending show presenting a vibrant tapestry of Hindi, English sounds woven into ever-shifting moods and styles.

While the set list for his show in New Delhi is awaited, his Mumbai show includes tracks like ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Chale Aana’, ‘Jab Tak’, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Butta Bomma’, ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’, ‘Kaun Tujhe’, ‘Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’, ‘Echo’, ‘Besabriyaan’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Baari Baari’ and ‘Tu / You’.

The Mumbai event is presented and produced by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment.

--IANS

aa/

