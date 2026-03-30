Arjun Rampal says stick to patience, perseverance, & passion amidst 'Dhurandhar 2' success

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal is on cloud nine at the moment following the tremendous box office triumph of "Dhurandhar" and "Dhurandhar 2".

Basking in success, Arjun decided to reflect on his journey as an actor, which commenced from playing a cowboy as a little kid and gained momentum when he landed his first project, "Moksha".

Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and published a video montage of his cinematic journey- showcasing various phases of his life.

Thanking his admirers for always believing in him and being by his side throughout, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor said that sticking to patience, perseverance, and passion are the keys to making one's dream come true.

Arjun penned on the photo-sharing app, "From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing. (sic)"

"I am over the moon. Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge (sic)," he added.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, "Dhurandhar" and "Dhurandhar 2" both have managed to perform exceptionally well at the ticket counters.

The project stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil in pivotal roles, along with others.

The drama follows the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent, Hamza (Played by Ranveer), who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates, along with the Pakistani political circle, in an attempt to neutralize any threat looming over his country.

--IANS

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